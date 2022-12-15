Offer alert: TCL 20Y from BRL 999

O TCL 20Y landed in Europe last year as a basic intermediary device to fight with other cell phones from the samsung and Motorola🇧🇷 The device came to cost more than R$ 1,500 here, but it is already possible to find it cheaper.

This Wednesday (14), the TCL 20Y is on sale at the Submarino e-commerce network, starting at R$ 999🇧🇷 The device on offer is black in color, has 128 of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. But hurry, the offer is for a limited time!