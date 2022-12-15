Offer alert: TCL 20Y from BRL 999

O TCL 20Y landed in Europe last year as a basic intermediary device to fight with other cell phones from the samsung and Motorola🇧🇷 The device came to cost more than R$ 1,500 here, but it is already possible to find it cheaper.
This Wednesday (14), the TCL 20Y is on sale at the Submarino e-commerce network, starting at R$ 999🇧🇷 The device on offer is black in color, has 128 of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. But hurry, the offer is for a limited time!
As for the specs, the TCL 20 Y offers a triple rear camera with a 48 MP sensor, a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The front is 8 MP. The screen is a 6.52-inch with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+.
The 20 Y also offers a MediaTek Helio A25 platform and a 4,000mAh battery. The device has Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, multimedia player, Bluetooth and 4G connection. Finally, the operating system is Android 11 with TCL UI.
- Screen: 6.52 inches (720 x 1600 pixels)
- Display Extras (IPS LCD – 60 Hz)
- Platform Helio A25 MediaTek MT6762D
- GPU: 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
- RAM: 4 GB
- Maximum Storage: 128 GB with the possibility of expansion via MicroSDXC up to 512 GB
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 48 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Extras: Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, multimedia player, videoconferencing and Bluetooth.
- 4000 mAh battery
- Android 11 with TCL UI
- Dimensions: 165.64 x 75.59 x 8.74 mm
- Weight: 194 grams
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!