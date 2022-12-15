HomeTech NewsOffer alert: TCL 20Y from BRL 999

Offer alert: TCL 20Y from BRL 999

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer alert: TCL 20Y from BRL 999
- Advertisement -

O TCL 20Y landed in Europe last year as a basic intermediary device to fight with other cell phones from the samsung and Motorola🇧🇷 The device came to cost more than R$ 1,500 here, but it is already possible to find it cheaper.

This Wednesday (14), the TCL 20Y is on sale at the Submarino e-commerce network, starting at R$ 999🇧🇷 The device on offer is black in color, has 128 of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. But hurry, the offer is for a limited time!

Offer

As for the specs, the TCL 20 Y offers a triple rear camera with a 48 MP sensor, a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The front is 8 MP. The screen is a 6.52-inch with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+.

- Advertisement -

The 20 Y also offers a MediaTek Helio A25 platform and a 4,000mAh battery. The device has Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, multimedia player, Bluetooth and 4G connection. Finally, the operating system is Android 11 with TCL UI.

Technical specifications
  • Screen: 6.52 inches (720 x 1600 pixels)
  • Display Extras (IPS LCD – 60 Hz)
  • Platform Helio A25 MediaTek MT6762D
  • GPU: 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Maximum Storage: 128 GB with the possibility of expansion via MicroSDXC up to 512 GB
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 48 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • Extras: Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, multimedia player, videoconferencing and Bluetooth.
  • 4000 mAh battery
  • Android 11 with TCL UI
  • Dimensions: 165.64 x 75.59 x 8.74 mm
  • Weight: 194 grams

And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple releases watchOS 9.2 with improvements to running training, bug fixes and more

Update (12/14/2022) - FM Apple has released new updates to its operating systems, and the...
Microsoft

Epic is disabling online services for classic Rock Band and Unreal Tournament games

Epic Games is starting to pull online services for a large portion of its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.