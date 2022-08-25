Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from R$ 6,549

O S22 Ultra It is the most complete model in the advanced line of the South Korean brand. Launched earlier this year, the smartphone arrived in the Europeian market at the suggested price of R$9,499 for the version with 256 GB.

However, it is now possible to find the cell phone for a lower price on the e-commerce platform. Girafa, where the device is selling for R$ 6,549 or R$ 7,499 for payments in installments in up to 10 interest-free installments in the 256 GB version, in white, red, black or green.

To reach the quoted price, it is necessary to use the coupon QUERO2000 in the cart, activating the discount of R$ 2000 in the amount displayed on the product page.