Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from R$ 6,549

O samsung galaxy S22 Ultra It is the most complete model in the advanced line of the South Korean brand. Launched earlier this year, the smartphone arrived in the Europeian market at the suggested price of R$9,499 for the version with 256 GB.
However, it is now possible to find the cell phone for a lower price on the e-commerce platform. Girafa, where the device is selling for R$ 6,549 or R$ 7,499 for payments in installments in up to 10 interest-free installments in the 256 GB version, in white, red, black or green.
To reach the quoted price, it is necessary to use the coupon QUERO2000 in the cart, activating the discount of R$ 2000 in the amount displayed on the product page.
The Ultra version of the Galaxy S22 lineup comes with a 6.8 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display and stands out for presenting a good set of cameras, being the 108 MP main sensoranother 12 MP ultrawide and dual 10MP telephoto lenses with 10x optical zoom.
The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which works alongside 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery is 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging support.
- 6.8 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display
- Quad HD+ resolution (3080 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform
- 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory
- 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
- 5G support
- IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust
- 40 MP front camera (f/2.2; PD)
- Quad rear camera:
- 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8; PD), with OIS
- 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; Dual Pixel AF)
- 10MP telephoto sensor 1 (f/2.4; Dual Pixel AF), with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 10 MP 2 telephoto sensor (f/4.9; Dual Pixel AF), with 10x optical zoom and OIS
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging support
- Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 229 grams
- Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface
- Built-in S Pen
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Amazon for BRL 7,443. To see the other 115 offers click here.