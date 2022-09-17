Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from R$ 2,399

made official during the first half of this month the arrival of the S21 FE 5G in Europe, a device launched after a series of rumors and that comes with the proposal to win over users who do not intend to invest in one of the three other variants of this line of devices. from South Korea.

The version announced in Europe is equipped with the Exynos 2100 platform with 6 GB of RAM and high quality construction, including on its front a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution that updates at a frequency of 120 Hz, set ideal for both gaming and streaming consumption.