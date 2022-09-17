Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from R$ 2,399

samsung made official during the first half of this month the arrival of the galaxy S21 FE 5G in Europe, a device launched after a series of rumors and that comes with the proposal to win over users who do not intend to invest in one of the three other variants of this line of devices. from South Korea.
The version announced in Europe is equipped with the Exynos 2100 platform with 6 GB of RAM and high quality construction, including on its front a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution that updates at a frequency of 120 Hz, set ideal for both gaming and streaming consumption.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrived with a suggested price of R$ 4,499, but it is currently possible to find it from BRL 2,399 in cash or BRL 2,665.56 in up to 10 interest-free installments at KaBuM! in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in black, white or green.
- Exynos 2100 Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS)
- Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor
- Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and under-display fingerprint scanner
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- Android 12 with One UI 4.0
- Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 177g
