Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M13 from R$ 999

’s M13 arrived in Europe in July this year. The device represents one of the brand’s intermediate lines and at the time of launch it had a suggested price of R$ 1,799. However, about a month later, you can already find some better prices. This Monday (8), the Galaxy M13 in blue or copper is on sale at KaBuM!, being sold for R$ 999 in cash on Pix or 1x on the card. It is also possible to guarantee the purchase in up to 10 installments of R$ 111.00 without interest.

The Galaxy M13 is powered by the octa-core processor, and has the same amount of memory and battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy M12. It features a 6.6-inch Infinity V IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 226 ppi and 90 Hz refresh rate. - Advertisement - It comes equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset and has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage availablewhich can be expanded up to 1 TB via micro SD. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh with 15W charging. The front camera has 8 MP, while the triple set located on the back of the device has 50 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP respectively.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution 90 Hz refresh rate and drop notch

Samsung Exynos 860 Platform

Mali-G52 GPU

4 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and P2

5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Core

Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 192g

What about you, did you have your eye on your cell phone and did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments!