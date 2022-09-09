Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M13 from R$ 999

samsung’s galaxy M13 arrived in Europe in July this year. The device represents one of the brand’s intermediate lines and at the time of launch it had a suggested price of R$ 1,799. However, about a month later, you can already find some better prices.
This Monday (8), the Galaxy M13 in blue or copper is on sale at KaBuM!, being sold for R$ 999 in cash on Pix or 1x on the card. It is also possible to guarantee the purchase in up to 10 installments of R$ 111.00 without interest.
The Galaxy M13 is powered by the octa-core processor, and has the same amount of memory and battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy M12. It features a 6.6-inch Infinity V IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 226 ppi and 90 Hz refresh rate.
It comes equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset and has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage availablewhich can be expanded up to 1 TB via micro SD.
The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh with 15W charging. The front camera has 8 MP, while the triple set located on the back of the device has 50 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP respectively.
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- 90 Hz refresh rate and drop notch
- Samsung Exynos 860 Platform
- Mali-G52 GPU
- 4 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and P2
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Core
- Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
- Weight: 192g
What about you, did you have your eye on your cell phone and did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments!
The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available from Kabum for BRL 999 and in Americanas for BRL 1,098. The cost-benefit is medium. There are 29 better models. To see the other 32 offers click here.