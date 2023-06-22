Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 5G from R$ 7,399

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy Z Fold4 5G was announced in August this year, composing the new generation of Samsung’s folding smartphones, bringing beefy hardware and improvements over its predecessor. This smartphone stands out for being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, together with the Adreno 730 GPU, 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Ahead, the phone also packs a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X internal display with 120Hz refresh rate and resolution 2176 x 1812 pixels, plus a second external screen with the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X quality with 6.2 inches and the same refresh rate.

Leaving for the set of cameras, the main sensor has 50 MP of resolution, the ultra-wide has 12 MP and the telephoto has a 10 MP sensor with 3x optical zoom. The external front comes with a 10 MP sensor to capture selfies, while the internal camera is the same 4 MP as the Fold 3. To supply the energy demand of the phone, the South Korean giant chose to use a battery of 4,400 mAh, with 25W charging. Other highlights include support for fifth generation mobile networks (5G), Bluetooth v5.2, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and IPX8 certification.

Offer

Offered in a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage in Girafa, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be purchased in cash at Pix for R$ 7,399 with availability in cream, black or graphite colors. As for payments in installments, it is possible to get Samsung's foldable for BRL 8,221.10 in 10 installments without interest or for up to 21 installments of BRL 464.26 with interest on credit cards.

Datasheet

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution

6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X external display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixels resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12 MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400 mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface

Dimensions: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm

Weight: 263g