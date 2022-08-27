Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G for R$ 9,037

The Z Fold 3 5G arrived in Europe costing BRL 13,799 for its version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, but now it is possible to purchase it for a little less: BRL 9,037 on Amazon by paying in cash, Pix or card, including the possibility of paying in installments up to 10 installments without interest on credit cards.

Speaking of specifications, the great differential of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the flexible 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz and Full HD + resolution that still houses a hidden camera under the display, a sensor of only 4MP. On the outside we find a smaller screen with the same specifications, but with only 6.2 inches, which allows us to use the device as a regular cell phone when closed. It only contains a hole to house a 10MP sensor for selfies in this mode.

Speaking of cameras, the main set is triple: there are 3 12MP sensors, one f/1.8 with optical stabilization, a secondary ultrawide and even more a telephoto with 2x optical and 10x digital zoom. The chip is completed with Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, biometric reader on the side and S Pen support for those who miss the Galaxy Note line. The operating system is One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Technical specifications

7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display (FHD+ and 120 Hz) Secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (FHD+ and 120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

Side biometric reader

S Pen support

Front camera under the 4 MP display (f/1.8)

10 MP cover camera (f/2.2)

Triple rear camera set: 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 12MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4, OIS), with 2x optical and 10x digital zoom

Dimensions: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm (open) or 67.1 x 158.2 x 16-14.4 mm (folded)

Weight: 271 grams

4,400mAh battery

Android 11 as operating system, under the One UI interface

