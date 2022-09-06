Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from R$ 1,899

The A53 5G was launched in Europe in March with an initial price of R$ 3,499, but now it is possible to save and buy it paying less through the TechSmart . Today’s promotion is available at Carrefour, and it is possible to buy Samsung’s premium intermediary for R$1,899 in cash or R$2,110 in up to 10 interest-free installments. For this promotion, Carrefour has made available four color options for those interested, making it possible to buy a Galaxy A53 5G blue, white, pink or black.

Speaking of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G stands out for its compatibility with 5G thanks to the Exynos 1280 processor, which works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The screen is another strong point: it has AMOLED technology, 6.5 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz update for more fluid images.

At the top of the screen we have a hole for the 32 MP front camera, while the rear set consists of 4 sensors: the main one with 64 MP, a secondary 12 MP with a wide angle, a 5 MP macro sensor and an auxiliary one. of 5 MP. The Galaxy A53 5G multimedia suite is still complete with NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo sound, IP67 certification, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12 system with One UI 4.1 with 4 major updates guaranteed.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.8) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, fingerprint reader and IP67 certification

5,000mAh battery with fast charging up to 25W

Android 12 running under One UI 4.1 interface

Dimensions: 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm

Weight: 189g

