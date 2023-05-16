Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A24 for R $ 1,039

Launched this week in Europe, the Galaxy A24 arrived at a suggested price of R$ 1,899, but the offer in the official Samsung store already offers the intermediate device with 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM for BRL 1,039 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 interest-free installments of BRL 103.90 on cards and availability in black, green or silver. To reach the price mentioned above, it is necessary to open the offer through the card below and inform the coupon DISCOUNT in the cart to activate the discount on the current amount.

about the device

The phone has a triple set of cameras represented by the main lens with a 50 MP sensor that supports optical stabilization (OIS), in addition to a wide-angle lens with a 5 MP sensor and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor. On the front, the screen has a drop-shaped notch that houses a 13 MP camera. Samsung has not confirmed the processor model used in the Europeian version of the Galaxy A24, but it is possible that it will keep the hardware of the international variant, so we are talking about the MediaTek Helio G99, a platform manufactured with a 6 nanometer process that works with 4 GB of memory. RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with MicroSD.

To power this hardware, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. Other specs include its support for NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. The cell phone does not support stereo audio, but it offers a headphone jack with P2 standard. The Galaxy A24 will leave the factory running One UI 5.1 with Android 13.

Technical specifications