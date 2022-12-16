Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A23 from R$ 1,299 with super cashback

HomeTech NewsOffer alert: Samsung Galaxy A23 from R$ 1,299 with super cashback

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung launched the Galaxy A23 in Europe with the aim of delivering a new cost-effective cell phone option in the domestic market. The device boasts good specifications, such as a 90 Hz screen and a 50 MP quad camera, to compete in a segment with a lot of competition with Motorola intermediaries.

Officially launched with a suggested retail price of R$ 1,999, the model is now available at Europeian retailers at a reduced price. The Galaxy A23 in white can be purchased now for just R$1,299 at Americanas in cash with cashback of R$259.80 at the Ame digital wallet.

For those who prefer to pay in installments, the amount goes up a little: R$ 1,443 is charged with the possibility of dividing it into up to 8 installments without interest and the cashback, in this case, becomes R$ 288.67.

“Galaxy A” is one of the most successful lines in Europe. The Galaxy A23 completes the family as one of the most affordable options, using a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. an 8 MP front camera.

The rear sports a quadruple camera array represented by the main 50MP sensor, plus a wide-angle lens with a 5MP sensor, a macro lens with a 2MP sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A23 features the Snapdragon 680 4G, one of Qualcomm’s best mid-range processors. Despite not having 5G, the model offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. “RAM Plus” is a feature of the cell phone that allocates up to 4 GB of internal space to use as virtual memory.

Technical specifications
  • 6.6″ TFT LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution
  • Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with Micro SD card
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Four rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, side digital reader and P2 input
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging
  • Android 12 with OneUI 4.1

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available from Kabum for BRL 1,205 and at Submarine by BRL 1,298🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 87 offers click here.

(updated Dec 15, 2022, 6:56 PM)
