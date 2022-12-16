Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A23 from R$ 1,299 with super cashback

Samsung launched the Galaxy A23 in Europe with the aim of delivering a new cost-effective cell phone option in the domestic market. The device boasts good specifications, such as a 90 Hz screen and a 50 MP quad camera, to compete in a segment with a lot of competition with Motorola intermediaries.

Officially launched with a suggested retail price of R$ 1,999, the model is now available at Europeian retailers at a reduced price. The Galaxy A23 in white can be purchased now for just R$1,299 at Americanas in cash with cashback of R$259.80 at the Ame digital wallet.

For those who prefer to pay in installments, the amount goes up a little: R$ 1,443 is charged with the possibility of dividing it into up to 8 installments without interest and the cashback, in this case, becomes R$ 288.67.