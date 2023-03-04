Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G from R$ 1,299

Launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by Samsung, the Galaxy A14 5G comes to complement the catalog of intermediate smartphones of the South Korean brand, proving to be an interesting option for people looking for a cell phone with balanced performance, versatile camera configuration and focus on cost. -benefit in the Galaxy ecosystem. The device displays on its front a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a notch with the traditional drop format housing the 13-megapixel selfie sensor, while in the area rear there are three lenses: the main 50 MP, a 2 MP auxiliary for macro photos and a 2 MP depth sensor.

This smartphone comes equipped with the Samsung Exynos 1330 platform — octa-core up to 2.4 GHz with 6 nm lithography — together with the Mali-G68 video card (GPU) and 4 GB of RAM memory for background processes. . In the internal storage part, the capacity is 128 GB and there is support for MicroSD cards of up to 1 TB. - Advertisement - Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. Among the other attributes of the Galaxy A14 are compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G), Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and headphone jack, in addition to the Android 13 operating system with the OneUI 5.0 interface.

Offer

Currently, this smartphone can be found at its lowest historical price starting at R$ 1,299 at the KaBuM store! for the 4 GB/128 GB version with cash payment (5%) discount. The offer is valid for the colors black and green — check availability on the e-commerce website. In the case of payment in installments, the amount rises to R$ 1,299 in cash on the Pix or in up to 10 installments of R$ 136.73 without interest on the credit card of any flag. As with other promotions, this one may also suffer changes in price or stock without any influence from TechSmart, which only announces the offers to readers.

Datasheet

Screen: 6.6-inch PLS LCD with Full HD+ resolution Notched display with 90Hz refresh rate Pixel Density: 339 ppi

Platform: Samsung Exynos 1330

GPU: Mali-G68

4GB RAM (expandable to +4GB)

128 GB of internal storage Expandable memory with Micro SD card (up to 1TB)

13 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth, USB-C and headphone jack

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 13 with OneUI Core 5.0

Dimensions: 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 202g

