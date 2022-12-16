Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 1,079 with super cashback

O Samsung Galaxy A13 arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A12🇧🇷 The basic model of the South Korean brand promises to deliver a processor with an interesting performance, camera with superior resolution and more, but without charging too much for it.

The entry model arrived in our market with a price around R$ 1,200. However, it is possible to find today the Galaxy A13 for R$ 1,079 in cash in color white at Americans with cashback of BRL 215.72 in the Ame digital wallet.

For those who wish to pay in installments, the amount charged is R$ 1,199 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 7 installments without interest and guaranteeing a cashback at Ame of R$ 239.80.