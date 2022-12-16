HomeTech NewsOffer alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 1,079 with super cashback

Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 1,079 with super cashback

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 1,079 with super cashback
- Advertisement -

O Samsung Galaxy A13 arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A12🇧🇷 The basic model of the South Korean brand promises to deliver a processor with an interesting performance, camera with superior resolution and more, but without charging too much for it.

The entry model arrived in our market with a price around R$ 1,200. However, it is possible to find today the Galaxy A13 for R$ 1,079 in cash in color white at Americans with cashback of BRL 215.72 in the Ame digital wallet.

For those who wish to pay in installments, the amount charged is R$ 1,199 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 7 installments without interest and guaranteeing a cashback at Ame of R$ 239.80.


- Advertisement -

The version on sale is the one that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. THE screen is a 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2,408×1,080 pixels and the processor is a Samsung Exynos 850, built on 8nm architecture.

The main rear camera is 50 MP and works in conjunction with a 5 MP wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front lens is 8 MP. Please note that the promotion is for a limited time. So enjoy!

Offer
Technical specifications
  • Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Exynos 850 8nm
  • RAM memory: up to 6 GB
  • Internal storage: 64 GB
  • Back camera:
    • Primary: 50 megapixels
    • Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2
    • Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4
    • Depth: 2 megapixels
  • Front camera: 8 megapixels, f/2.2
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support
  • Audio: Headphone jack
  • Security: side fingerprint sensor

And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Double uproar: Samsung teases Apple in new Galaxy Z Flip 4 commercial

Samsung already teased Apple with a commercial about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and...
Microsoft

God of War and other games are up to 75% off in Epic Games’ holiday sale

Started this Thursday (15), the PPC Games Store Year-End Sale epic games🇧🇷 In...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.