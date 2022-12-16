Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 1,079 with super cashback

O Samsung Galaxy A13 arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A12🇧🇷 The basic model of the South Korean brand promises to deliver a processor with an interesting performance, camera with superior resolution and more, but without charging too much for it.
The entry model arrived in our market with a price around R$ 1,200. However, it is possible to find today the Galaxy A13 for R$ 1,079 in cash in color white at Americans with cashback of BRL 215.72 in the Ame digital wallet.
For those who wish to pay in installments, the amount charged is R$ 1,199 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 7 installments without interest and guaranteeing a cashback at Ame of R$ 239.80.
The version on sale is the one that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. THE screen is a 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2,408×1,080 pixels and the processor is a Samsung Exynos 850, built on 8nm architecture.
The main rear camera is 50 MP and works in conjunction with a 5 MP wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front lens is 8 MP. Please note that the promotion is for a limited time. So enjoy!
- Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels
- Processor: Exynos 850 8nm
- RAM memory: up to 6 GB
- Internal storage: 64 GB
- Back camera:
- Primary: 50 megapixels
- Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2
- Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4
- Depth: 2 megapixels
- Front camera: 8 megapixels, f/2.2
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support
- Audio: Headphone jack
- Security: side fingerprint sensor
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!