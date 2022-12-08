Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A03 Core from R$ 599

The Galaxy A03 Core, Samsung’s new entry-level cell phone, was made official in Europe in December last year. With basic specifications, the model replaces the Galaxy A02 with the aim of increasing the presence of the South Korean manufacturer in the market for “cheap” devices – a segment dominated by brands such as Xiaomi and realme. When it landed in Europe, the Galaxy A03 Core cost BRL 999. Now it can be purchased for BRL 599 in cash or BRL 630.53 in up to 10 installments without interest of 36.05 at KaBuM! in copper color.

Galaxy A03 Core specs include a 6.5-inch TFT screen with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, Unisoc SC9863A chipset and Android 11 Go Edition. - Advertisement - In addition, the device has a single 8 MP rear camera with support for digital stabilization, autofocus and face detection, and LED flash. On the front, we have a 5 MP sensor arranged in a drop-shaped notch. The model has two versions with similar technical specifications: Galaxy A03, which also uses the Unisoc platform, and Galaxy A03s, a more advanced variant that has the SoC Helio P35.

The hardware is not impressive, but it can satisfactorily serve users looking for a cell phone focused on activities that do not require much processing power. The Unisoc SC9863A octa-core 1.6GHz platform works together with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1 TB with micro SD). The Galaxy A03 Core also delivers a huge battery with 5,000 mAh capacity capable of providing up to one day of autonomy, according to the manufacturer. The charging power, however, is only 7.75W.

Technical specifications

6.5 inch TFT screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop-shaped notch

Unisoc Platform SC9863A

2 GB of RAM memory

32 GB of internal storage (up to 1 TB with micro SD)

5 MP front camera

Rear cameras: Main lens with 8 MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture

5,000 mAh battery with 7.75W charging

Android 11 Samsung OneUI 3.0

Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 196g