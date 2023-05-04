Offer alert: Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G for BRL 2,715

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is one of Xiaomi’s bets for the mid-range cell phone market with features premium. Highlighting its 200 MP main camera, the model debuted on the international market with prices starting at US$ 399, but finally it can be found on marketplaces in Europe. It is possible to purchase the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G (Black) for BRL 2,715 on Amazon. The value refers to its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The purchase can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments with a credit card. Other forms of payment include bank slip and Pix (on sight only).

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is a hole in the display that houses a 16 MP front camera. - Advertisement - At the rear, the mid-range phone sports a main lens with a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor with Tetra2Pixel technology. The model also has a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor. The primary camera is capable of recording videos at up to 4K @ 30 FPS.

Under the hood, the device features the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 platform, consisting of an 8-core CPU running at up to 2.6 GHz, in addition to a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The chipset is produced with the 6-nanometer lithography hence promising good power efficiency. To power the hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120 W charging (accessory included in the box). Other specs include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on the side. The phone will come out of the box running MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Technical specifications

6.67-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

microSD card space

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 200 megapixel sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 megapixel sensor Macro lens with 2 megapixel sensor

5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 12 with MIUI 13

See more!