Offer alert: Redmi Note 12 for BRL 1,999

O Redmi Note 12 5G was launched on the international market in early 2023 and can already be found in Europe for a very interesting price. The device is on offer on the Amazon e-commerce platform via marketplace.
The smartphone is going for R$ 1,999 in cash or in up to 10 interest-free installments in BRL 199.90. The device on offer is green in color, is the same variant sold in India and has 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to 4 GB of RAM.
Regarding its technical sheet, the Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution. The battery is 5,000 mAh with support for 33W charging.
The rear camera array consists of a48 MP main sensor, another 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. already the lens front is 13 MP. The handset comes with Android 12 running under MIUI 13 and has c5G connectivity.
- 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platform
- 4GB or 6GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- microSD card space
- 13 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 48 megapixel main sensor
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor
- 2 megapixel macro sensor
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
