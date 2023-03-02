5G News
Offer alert: Redmi Note 12 for BRL 1,999
O Redmi Note 12 5G was launched on the international market in early 2023 and can already be found in Europe for a very interesting price. The device is on offer on the Amazon e-commerce platform via marketplace.

The smartphone is going for R$ 1,999 in cash or in up to 10 interest-free installments in BRL 199.90. The device on offer is green in color, is the same variant sold in India and has 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to 4 GB of RAM.

about the device

Regarding its technical sheet, the Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution. The battery is 5,000 mAh with support for 33W charging.

The rear camera array consists of a48 MP main sensor, another 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. already the lens front is 13 MP. The handset comes with Android 12 running under MIUI 13 and has c5G connectivity.

Technical specifications
  • 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
  • Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platform
  • 4GB or 6GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • microSD card space
  • 13 MP front camera
  • three rear cameras
    • 48 megapixel main sensor
    • 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor
    • 2 megapixel macro sensor
  • 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
  • Android 12 running under MIUI 13

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

The Redmi Note 12 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,999. The cost-benefit is average and this is one of the best models in this price range.

(updated March 1, 2023, 1:20 PM)

