Offer alert: Redmi Note 11 from R$ 1,504

The Redmi Note 11 4G is one of the most popular mid-range cell phones on the market. With a high-resolution camera, fluid screen and large battery as its differentials, the model stands out in cost-effectiveness and can be found at attractive prices in Europe.
The Redmi Note 11 4G is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution that supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. There is a discreet hole that houses its 8 MP camera. At the rear, there is a triple set that includes a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro lens.
With MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, the device delivers good performance in its price range by also having 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a Micro SD card.
Powering this hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18-watt charging. Other specs include the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, limited 4G connection and P2-standard headphone port.
- 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G88 Platform
- GPU Mali-G52 MC2
- 4GB or 6GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, USB-C, AI Face Unlock and side fingerprint sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging
- android 12
