Offer alert: Redmi 12C for BRL 999

The Redmi 12C is one of Xiaomi’s bets on the global market to compete with basic and intermediate cell phones from realme, Motorola and Samsung. With specifications that guarantee an affordable price, the model debuted in the Chinese market for prices starting at ¥699 (about R$529), but can already be found in retail stores in Europe. It is possible to purchase the Redmi 12C for BRL 999 on the Amazon marketplace in its 128 GB version. The purchase price can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments with a credit card, but there are also payment options with bank slip and Pix.

The Redmi 12C is equipped with a 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1650 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate. There is a drop-shaped notch to house its front camera with a 5 MP sensor. - Advertisement - On its back with a textured finish, there is a camera island with a main lens equipped with a 50 MP sensor, an auxiliary sensor and an LED flash. The block also houses a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the system. The cell phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85a platform manufactured with 12-nanometer lithography that works with an ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 4 GB or 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 internal storage of up to 128 GB with the possibility of expanding the available space with a MicroSD card of up to 512 GB. Once Invisible Galaxies Shot by the James Webb Telescope

To power this hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging with power of up to 10 watts through its Micro USB port. Other specs include Android operating system running under MIUI 13 user interface, P2 standard headphone jack and FM radio.

Technical specifications

6.71-inch screen with HD+ resolution Drop notch display

MediaTek Helio G85 Processor

GPU Mali-G52 MP2

4 or 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

64 or 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage

Memory expandable up to 512 GB with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor Undisclosed depth sensor

Dual SIM, micro USB, P2 and Bluetooth 5.1

5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging

Android running under the MIUI 13 interface