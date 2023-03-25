5G News
Offer alert: realme C55 for BRL 1,149

Offer alert: realme C55 for BRL 1,149

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer alert: realme C55 for BRL 1,149
1679688282 offer alert realme c55 for brl 1149.jpeg
the intermediate device realme C55 has a special condition for those looking for a more cost-effective model. The Chinese brand smartphone is coming out for BRL 1,149 on the Amazon e-commerce platform.

The version on offer has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to having the 4G connection. The available color is golden, called Sunshower by the manufacturer, or sun bath in free translation into Portuguese.

about the device

The handset is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 platform and comes with Android 13 under Realme UI 4.0. The battery is 5,000mAh and supports 33W charging. The mobile also comes with Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS.

The screen should be a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with FullHD + resolution, support for a 90 Hz refresh rate, 680 nits brightness and an 8 MP hole-punch camera, with an emphasis on the Mini Capsule, inspired by the Dynamic Island of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

COVID delays the opening of the first Apple Store in the …

Technical specifications
  • 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution
  • Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Helio G88 Platform
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • 2 MP depth lens
  • Connectivity Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
  • Android 13 running under realme UI 4.0
  • Dimensions: 165.6 × 75.9 × 7.89 millimeters
  • Weight: 189.5 grams

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

