Offer alert: realme C33 from R$ 942
O realme C33 launched in the Europeian market at the beginning of November past. The intermediate device arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,599. However, it is already possible to find it for much less than that.

On Friday (2), it is possible to buy the realme C33 for R$942.56 in cash or for R$1096.56 in up to 12 interest-free installments of R$91.38 on your credit card, through Mercado Livre. The available version is the one with 128 GB of internal storage, 4 GB of RAM and in night sea color (black).

But run, the offer is for a limited time!

about the device
The device is equipped with the platform unisoc T612 and has a 50 MP front camera with artificial intelligence feature, in addition to a biometric sensor and a battery with 5,000mAh capacity. The system is Android 12 with realme UI.

Now the screen is 6.6-inch IPS LCD equipped with HD+ resolution with drop notch and 120Hz touch sampling. The rear optical assembly is formed by a 50 MP lens and a 2 MP lens aimed at capturing the depth of images.

Improve Windows 11: prevent the execution of apps when turning on the PC

Technical specifications
  • Screen: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution with waterdrop notch and 120Hz touch sampling
  • Platform: Unisoc T612
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP (depth)
  • Connection: 4G, dual-band WiFi, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 and mono sound
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with support for 10W charging
  • Android 12 with realme UI.

And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

The Realme C33 is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 942 and on Amazon for BRL 1,110. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 3 offers click here.

(updated April 4, 2023, 4:18 PM)

