Offer alert: realme C30s from R$ 629

The realme C30s was officially launched by the manufacturer in Europe in November 2022, as the brand’s new bet for the affordable basic cell phone segment in the domestic market. The smartphone was launched in the country for a suggested price of R$999. However, it can now be found in Europeian retailers for a lower price. TechSmart shows you the offer.

Offer

The C30s is now available in the Europeian market at a cost of R$629.79, through the Mercado Livre marketplace. The price charged is for cash payment, but has free shipping. The version on sale comes equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In addition, the unit sold is black in color.

Highlights

Among the main highlights of the realme C30s is its compact design. It proves to be a thinner and lighter device than its competitors. Inside, its software runs smoothly, thanks to optimizations for more basic hardware. Another positive point is the battery of this device. In our tests, the model obtained more than 20 hours of autonomy, which indicates almost a full day of duration away from the socket.

Technical specifications

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution with drop notch

Platform: Unisoc SC9863A

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

Front camera: 5MP

Rear camera: 8MP

Dual-SIM 4G connection, P2 port, microUSB and Bluetooth 4.2

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10W charging

Android 12 running under realme UI GO