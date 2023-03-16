5G News
Offer alert: realme C30s from R$ 629

By Abraham
Offer alert: realme C30s from R$ 629
The realme C30s was officially launched by the manufacturer in Europe in November 2022, as the brand’s new bet for the affordable basic cell phone segment in the domestic market.

The smartphone was launched in the country for a suggested price of R$999. However, it can now be found in Europeian retailers for a lower price. TechSmart shows you the offer.

The C30s is now available in the Europeian market at a cost of R$629.79, through the Mercado Livre marketplace. The price charged is for cash payment, but has free shipping.

The version on sale comes equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In addition, the unit sold is black in color.

Among the main highlights of the realme C30s is its compact design. It proves to be a thinner and lighter device than its competitors. Inside, its software runs smoothly, thanks to optimizations for more basic hardware.

Another positive point is the battery of this device. In our tests, the model obtained more than 20 hours of autonomy, which indicates almost a full day of duration away from the socket.

Technical specifications
  • Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution with drop notch
  • Platform: Unisoc SC9863A
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Dual-SIM 4G connection, P2 port, microUSB and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10W charging
  • Android 12 running under realme UI GO
The Realme C30s is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 629 and at Extra by BRL 810. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 9 offers click here.

(updated March 15, 2023, 7:16 PM)

