Offer alert: realme C30 for R$ 649

O realme C30 officially arrived in Europe in the second half of 2022 with a suggested price of R$ 1,099. However, it is already possible to find the brand’s entry model for a much more affordable and inviting price. The mobile is being sold on Amazon for BRL 649 in Denim Black (black), with the possibility of paying the amount charged in up to 10 installments without interest on credit cards.

The device has a simple design and specifications that justify the more affordable price, featuring on its front a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels) with a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. At the rear, the device has an extremely basic look with a single 8 MP camera with AI along with an LED flash. The selfie sensor has 5 MP resolution and is under a drop-shaped notch located at the top of the display.





The C30 comes equipped with the Unisoc T612 chipset, a platform with an 8-core CPU and a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz and a Mali-G57 GPU, together with 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM memory and 32 GB internal storage with a slot for expansion via microSD. Energy demand is met by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and autonomy for up to 35 days in standby mode. The operating system is Android 11 with realme UI Go Edition, an optimized version for basic cell phones.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Teardrop notch and 60Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T612 Platform

2GB or 3GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2)

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and P2

5,000 mAh battery

Android 11 with realme UI Go Edition

Dimensions: 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 182g

