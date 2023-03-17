5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsOffer alert: realme 9i from R$ 1,169

Offer alert: realme 9i from R$ 1,169

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer alert: realme 9i from R$ 1,169
offer alert realme 9i from r 1169.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The realme 9i arrived in Europe in February 2022 with an official price of R$ 2,299, but if you have your eye on this cell phone that has an interesting set of intermediate specifications, it is already possible to buy it for a reduced price on Mercado Livre, being currently offered for R$ 1,169 in cash or in up to 12 installments of 113.33 on credit cards.

For this promotion, the store chose to offer the version with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and Prism blue color.

Speaking of specifications, the realme 9i highlights its 6.6-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ screen with 90 Hz refresh, Snapdragon 680 processor lined up with up to 8 GB of RAM, a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and even a set of triple cameras with a main sensor of 50 MP.

realme 9i specs
  • 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution
    • 90 Hz refresh rate and hole in top left corner
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
  • Adreno 610 GPU
  • 6 GB of RAM memory
  • 128 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main sensor with 50 MP sensor
    • Sensor depth with 2 MP sensor
    • Sensor macro with 2 MP sensor
  • USB-C input, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi
  • 5,000 battery with 33W fast charging
  • Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0
Check out our review
- Advertisement -

The Realme 9i is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 1,244 and on Amazon for BRL 1,329. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 6 offers click here.

(updated March 16, 2023, 4:42 PM)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Ultra will arrive on March 29, we tell you everything we know

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone Fold? Apple patent suggests drop detection feature to protect foldable phone

Much is speculated about the launch of an Apple foldable cell phone, and although...
Microsoft

Ban coming: UK bans public servants from using TikTok

The US government has already declared support for two projects aimed at banning TikTok...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.