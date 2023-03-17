Offer alert: realme 9i from R$ 1,169

The realme 9i arrived in Europe in February 2022 with an official price of R$ 2,299, but if you have your eye on this cell phone that has an interesting set of intermediate specifications, it is already possible to buy it for a reduced price on Mercado Livre, being currently offered for R$ 1,169 in cash or in up to 12 installments of 113.33 on credit cards.

For this promotion, the store chose to offer the version with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and Prism blue color.