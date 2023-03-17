Offer alert: realme 9i from R$ 1,169

The realme 9i arrived in Europe in February 2022 with an official price of R$ 2,299, but if you have your eye on this cell phone that has an interesting set of intermediate specifications, it is already possible to buy it for a reduced price on Mercado Livre, being currently offered for R$ 1,169 in cash or in up to 12 installments of 113.33 on credit cards.
For this promotion, the store chose to offer the version with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and Prism blue color.
Speaking of specifications, the realme 9i highlights its 6.6-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ screen with 90 Hz refresh, Snapdragon 680 processor lined up with up to 8 GB of RAM, a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and even a set of triple cameras with a main sensor of 50 MP.
- 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution
- 90 Hz refresh rate and hole in top left corner
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
- Adreno 610 GPU
- 6 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main sensor with 50 MP sensor
- Sensor depth with 2 MP sensor
- Sensor macro with 2 MP sensor
- USB-C input, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi
- 5,000 battery with 33W fast charging
- Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0
The Realme 9i is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 1,244 and on Amazon for BRL 1,329. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 6 offers click here.