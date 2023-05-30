Offer alert: realme 10 Pro Plus for R$ 2,219

- Advertisement -

O realme 10 pro plus it arrived to the Europeian market with the official suggested price of R$ 3,999. However, the premium intermediate device can already be found by interested parties at a much more affordable price in Europeian digital retail. The Chinese brand cell phone is on offer on the e-commerce platform Amazon for BRL 2,219 in cash in the version with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM in black. This offer is for a limited time!

about the device

- Advertisement -

The model stands out for its Hyperspace design with curved edges, which allows for a better frontal view of your screen. By the way, the panel is OLED material, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 chip, which supports 5G network. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The realme 10 Pro Plus has Android 13 on board with Realme UI 4.0. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: good evolutions or more of the same? 🇧🇷 Comparative The triple set of rear cameras has the 108 MP ProLight main sensor, which stands out for having Artificial Intelligence to improve photos. In addition to it, there is an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro. At the front, the 16 MP selfie lens appears.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 5G Platform

8 RAM memory

128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Ultra-wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5,000 battery with 67W fast charging

Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below! - Advertisement -