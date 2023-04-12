5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsOffer Alert: POCO X5 5G from R$ 1,479

Offer Alert: POCO X5 5G from R$ 1,479

Tech News
Offer Alert: POCO X5 5G from R$ 1,479
offer alert poco x5 5g from r 1479.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The POCO X5 was launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by the Xiaomi subsidiary as the new mid-range smartphone of the Chinese brand with strong specifications and a focus on cost-effectiveness. It has an A screen on its front.6.67-inch MOLED with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The display also has a hole for the 13 megapixel selfie camera, while at the rear the manufacturer has implemented a triple configuration including a 48 MP main sensor with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and, lastly, a 2 MP macro camera delivering high versatility for photos in different scenarios and conditions.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the POCO X5 comes equipped with the chipset Snapdragon 695 — up to 2.2 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — and the Adreno 610 GPU, plus 6 GB of memory for background processes and 128 GB of internal storage with expansion slot via microSD up to 1 TB .

- Advertisement -

connectivity delivers support 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band WiFi, NFC and P2 port. The energy demand is met by a battery of 5,000 mAh with 33W charging.

Offer

The POCO X5 5G can be found for BRL 1,479.20 on Buscapé in partnership with Free Cell or else, paid in up to 6 installments of BRL 308.17 without interest on the credit card, totaling BRL 1,849.02. This offer is valid for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage available exclusively in blue.

How to verify your Twitter account in 2021, we show you how it works

As with other offers, this one may also change in price and availability without any influence from this communication vehicle.

Check out the best deals:

- Advertisement -
Datasheet
  • 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
    • Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz
  • Snapdragon 695 platform
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 13 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 48 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 port
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
  • Android 12 running under MIUI 13 for POCO
  • Dimensions: 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm
  • Weight: 189 grams

Do you intend to take advantage of the promotion to invest in the POCO X5? Tell us, comment!

The Poco X5 is available from Free Cell for BRL 1,479 and on Amazon for BRL 1,679. The cost-benefit is good and this is one of the best models in this price range. To see the other 25 offers click here.

(updated April 12, 2023, 2:06 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Best dating sites and apps for seniors: Find love in 2023

Dating at any age is awkward, scary, and often, a pain. True, being in...
Tech News

Pinterest’s new measures to better protect teens on its platform

As a result of the investigation carried out by NBC News last March on...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.