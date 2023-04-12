Offer Alert: POCO X5 5G from R$ 1,479

The POCO X5 was launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by the Xiaomi subsidiary as the new mid-range smartphone of the Chinese brand with strong specifications and a focus on cost-effectiveness. It has an A screen on its front.6.67-inch MOLED with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display also has a hole for the 13 megapixel selfie camera, while at the rear the manufacturer has implemented a triple configuration including a 48 MP main sensor with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and, lastly, a 2 MP macro camera delivering high versatility for photos in different scenarios and conditions.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the POCO X5 comes equipped with the chipset Snapdragon 695 — up to 2.2 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — and the Adreno 610 GPU, plus 6 GB of memory for background processes and 128 GB of internal storage with expansion slot via microSD up to 1 TB . - Advertisement - connectivity delivers support 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band WiFi, NFC and P2 port. The energy demand is met by a battery of 5,000 mAh with 33W charging.

Offer

The POCO X5 5G can be found for BRL 1,479.20 on Buscapé in partnership with Free Cell or else, paid in up to 6 installments of BRL 308.17 without interest on the credit card, totaling BRL 1,849.02. This offer is valid for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage available exclusively in blue. How to verify your Twitter account in 2021, we show you how it works As with other offers, this one may also change in price and availability without any influence from this communication vehicle. Check out the best deals: - Advertisement -

Datasheet

6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 695 platform

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 port

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13 for POCO

Dimensions: 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm

Weight: 189 grams

Do you intend to take advantage of the promotion to invest in the POCO X5? Tell us, comment!