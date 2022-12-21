Offer Alert: POCO X3 GT from R$ 1,839

Update (12/20/2022) – by LR

Officialized in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the POCO X3 GT belongs to the segment of intermediate cell phones being equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 platform — octa-core of up to 2.6 GHz with 6 nanometers lithography — working together with the video card ( GPU) Mali-G77 MC9 and 8 GB of RAM memory for background processes. In addition to these specifications, the device also sports a modern design, displaying a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on its front. against scratches and scratches. On the display there is also a hole at the top housing a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.45 aperture, while on the back the brand has chosen to insert a triple configuration with a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide (f / 2.2 and 120º angle) and, lastly, a 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 67W fast charging. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.2 support and NFC technology for payments.

Currently, the POCO X3 GT can be found costing BRL 1,839 in cash on Amazon with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments of BRL 183.90 without interest on all credit card brands. As with other offers published by TechSmart, this price may also be changed by the listed stores. See the promotion:

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 1100

8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

No MicroSD card slot

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 8MP wide-angle sensor (120°) 2 MP macro sensor

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5 interface

Dimensions: 163.3 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 193 grams

video review

Update (11/25/2021) by LL Black Friday offer alert: POCO X3 GT from R$ 1,628

The POCO X3 GT was launched in July this year with competitive specifications and price for the premium mid-range smartphone market. Quoted for the best cost-effective 5G cell phone position in 2021, the model competes with the POCO X3 Pro — one of the most beloved by Xiaomi’s audience — and presented a good battery, in addition to a very fast charger, in TechSmart’s tests. Amidst the Black Friday week’s discounts, the POCO X3 GT became available for BRL 1,628 (possible taxes not included) through the international Banggood website and for BRL 2,039 (including fees) on Amazon, as you can see in our price comparison below. This is the biggest discount since mid-October.

The POCO X3 GT features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it works with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 platform, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage – with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD card. For photography, the smartphone features a 13 MP front sensor and three rear cameras, with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Some extra features of the POCO X3 GT include fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, 5G support and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface. Click here to see the technical sheet.

Original text (10/21/2021) Offer Alert: Poco X3 GT from R$ 2,098

The Poco X3 GT was announced in July 2021 and it is available in Europe now at the lowest historical price according to TechSmart’s offer monitor. The best value for money for the Poco X3 GT can currently be found at the Spell store in partnership with Buscapé, where the cell phone can be purchased for R$ 2,098 on the ticket or 10 times of R$ 220.90 on the credit card, being possible to choose between blue, black or white versions.

Speaking now of the Poco X3 GT specs, it has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that certainly pleases gamers a lot. The only break in it is the punch hole for the 13 MP front camera. The rear set of cameras has 3 cameras, the main one with a 64 MP sensor, a secondary 8 MP wide angle with 118º view and finally a 2MP depth sensor.





The specifications continue with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and versions with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. Connections include a 3.5mm P2 port, 5G connection, dual-band WiFi and USB-C to charge the 5,000mAh battery at 67W.

