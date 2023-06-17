Offer alert: POCO M4 5G from BRL 1,055

The POCO M4 5G is one of Xiaomi’s bets on the mid-range cell phone market in Europe. Equipped with a processor that guarantees state-of-the-art connectivity at an affordable price and a large battery, the model arrived in the country with a suggested price of R$ 2,199, but can be found at much more attractive prices in national retail.
It is possible to purchase the POCO M4 5G in Power Black (black) for only R$ 1,055 in cash at Buscapé in partnership with Eletro Store, and it is also possible to buy in installments for R$ 1,099 in 6 installments without interest of 183.17 on credit cards .
It is worth remembering that the POCO M4 5G is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 401 ppi density, in addition to a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a hole in the screen that houses its main 8 MP camera.
At the rear, in turn, the intermediate cell phone sports a dual set of cameras, with a main lens with a 50 MP sensor and a depth lens with a 2 MP sensor.
The POCO M4 5G sports a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor. The platform works with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with UFS 2.2 standard.
To power this hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging with power up to 18 watts via USB-C. Other specifications include its fingerprint sensor on the side and headphone jack with P2 standard.
