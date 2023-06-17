Offer alert: POCO M4 5G from BRL 1,055

The POCO M4 5G is one of Xiaomi’s bets on the mid-range cell phone market in Europe. Equipped with a processor that guarantees state-of-the-art connectivity at an affordable price and a large battery, the model arrived in the country with a suggested price of R$ 2,199, but can be found at much more attractive prices in national retail. It is possible to purchase the POCO M4 5G in Power Black (black) for only R$ 1,055 in cash at Buscapé in partnership with Eletro Store, and it is also possible to buy in installments for R$ 1,099 in 6 installments without interest of 183.17 on credit cards .

It is worth remembering that the POCO M4 5G is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 401 ppi density, in addition to a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a hole in the screen that houses its main 8 MP camera. At the rear, in turn, the intermediate cell phone sports a dual set of cameras, with a main lens with a 50 MP sensor and a depth lens with a 2 MP sensor.

The POCO M4 5G sports a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor. The platform works with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with UFS 2.2 standard. To power this hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging with power up to 18 watts via USB-C. Other specifications include its fingerprint sensor on the side and headphone jack with P2 standard.

Technical specifications

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700

4GB or 6GB of RAM

64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side and USB-C

5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13 for POCO

