Offer alert: POCO F5 Pro 5G from R$ 3,103

O POCO F5 Pro arrived with the proposal to please consumers looking for a good set of specifications combined with a highly competitive price. And speaking of value, the model can already be found for a more interesting condition.
The Chinese brand device is on offer on the Buscapé platform, for R$3,103 or in up to 6 installments of R$533. The device can still be purchased in up to 18 installments of R$ 277.96 with interest and subject to credit approval.
The POCO F5 Pro phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform and the chipset works in conjunction with 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage.
The display is a 6.67 inch FLOW AMOLED that has 2K resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The front camera is 16 MP, while the rear has a 64 MP (OIS) and two more sensors, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro.
The handset also comes with a 5,160 mAh battery, which supports 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging, something unheard of in the POCO line. Finally, the operating system is the android 13which runs under the MIUI 14 for POCO interface.
- 6.67-inch OLED screen with 2K resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM
- 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 64 MP main sensor
- 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 30W wireless
- 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, IP53 rating and NFC
- Android 13 under MIUI 14 interface for POCO
- Colors: black and white
- Dimensions: 162.78 x 75.44 x 8.59mm
- Weight: 204 grams
The Poco F5 Pro is available at the Electro Store for BRL 3,103 and on Amazon for BRL 3,860. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 10 offers click here.