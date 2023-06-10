Offer alert: POCO F5 Pro 5G from R$ 3,103

- Advertisement -

O POCO F5 Pro arrived with the proposal to please consumers looking for a good set of specifications combined with a highly competitive price. And speaking of value, the model can already be found for a more interesting condition. The Chinese brand device is on offer on the Buscapé platform, for R$3,103 or in up to 6 installments of R$533. The device can still be purchased in up to 18 installments of R$ 277.96 with interest and subject to credit approval.

about the device

The POCO F5 Pro phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform and the chipset works in conjunction with 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. The display is a 6.67 inch FLOW AMOLED that has 2K resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The front camera is 16 MP, while the rear has a 64 MP (OIS) and two more sensors, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro. MacBook may have ‘infinity’ trackpad in the future, according to Apple patent The handset also comes with a 5,160 mAh battery, which supports 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging, something unheard of in the POCO line. Finally, the operating system is the android 13which runs under the MIUI 14 for POCO interface.

Technical specifications

6.67-inch OLED screen with 2K resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 30W wireless

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, IP53 rating and NFC

Android 13 under MIUI 14 interface for POCO

Colors: black and white

Dimensions: 162.78 x 75.44 x 8.59mm

Weight: 204 grams

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!