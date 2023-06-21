Offer alert: POCO F5 5G from R$ 2,495

The POCO F5 was launched in May 2023, renewing the Chinese brand’s premium mid-range smartphone catalog. It comes equipped with features that place it in the ranking of the best cost-effective cell phones for users looking for a modern device, with up-to-date connectivity and above-average performance.

The device has a screen on its front. 6.67-inch FLOW AMOLED with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a hole for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the rear, in turn, there is a triple sensor configuration with a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and, lastly, a 2 MP macro lens.

Performance is in charge of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset — octa-core up to 2.91 GHz with 4 nm lithography — together with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12 GB of RAM memory. This specification scored 1,424 points in single-core and 4,183 in multi-core on the GeekBench 5 test platform.