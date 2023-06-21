Offer alert: POCO F5 5G from R$ 2,495

The POCO F5 was launched in May 2023, renewing the Chinese brand’s premium mid-range smartphone catalog. It comes equipped with features that place it in the ranking of the best cost-effective cell phones for users looking for a modern device, with up-to-date connectivity and above-average performance.
The device has a screen on its front. 6.67-inch FLOW AMOLED with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a hole for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the rear, in turn, there is a triple sensor configuration with a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and, lastly, a 2 MP macro lens.
Performance is in charge of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset — octa-core up to 2.91 GHz with 4 nm lithography — together with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12 GB of RAM memory. This specification scored 1,424 points in single-core and 4,183 in multi-core on the GeekBench 5 test platform.
Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IP53 and a 3.5mm P2 jack for headphones. There is also a sizable 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The operating system that runs on this device is Android 13 with MIUI 14 for POCO.
Currently, it is possible to find the POCO F5 in black with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage for R$ 2,495 in cash on Buscapé (in partnership with Eletro Store). For payments in installments, the amount is now BRL 2,599 with the possibility of paying in up to 6 installments of BRL 433.17.
As with other promotions, this one may also undergo changes in price or stock without any influence from TechSmart, which only announces the offers to readers.
- 6.67-inch FLOW AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)
- Selfie camera hole and 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Platform
- Adreno 650 GPU
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
- Up to 1 TB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IP53 and a 3.5mm P2 jack
- 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- Android 13 with MIUI 14 for POCO
- Colors: black, blue and white
- Dimensions: 161.11 x 74.95 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 181g
The Poco F5 is available from Rio Tech for BRL 2,495 and on Amazon for BRL 2,789. To see the other 13 offers click here.