Offer Alert: Philco Hit P8 from R$ 469

For those looking for a basic cell phone, intended for simple day-to-day tasks, the Philco Hit P8 is a good recent addition to the national market, having arrived in Europe in July last year for R$ 1,399. The cell phone, which could be found for less before, now it already costs almost R$ 1,000 less, in a promotion that brings the device with 32 GB of storage for from R$ 469.90, in an Amazon partner store, with free shipping. Even the official Amazon store is selling the device for a similar price of R$479. To access the cheapest option, just click on the button that gives access to the different deals on the device on the site. The device features a simple 6.08-inch screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, Unisoc SC9863A platform and 3 GB of RAM.





On the front, there is a drop notch with a wider frame than is commonly seen in the segment and a 5 MP camera. At the rear we have the initial impression that the device has four cameras, but there are only two, a main 13 MP and an auxiliary 2 MP; the others are light control sensors. The fingerprint sensor is in the camera block itself. - Advertisement - The 6-inch screen has a good level of brightness for the segment, but is not impressive in terms of contrast or viewing angle. The colors are quite saturated by default, and you can make some adjustments in the settings. The sound is low and muffled, which compromises the multimedia experience; at least it comes with headphones in the box. And you, were you watching that cell phone? Leave your impressions! Check out the link to the offer below.

Technical specifications

6.08 inch screen and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution

Unisoc Platform SC9863A

GPU PowerVR GE8322

3 GB of RAM

32GB of storage

5 MP front camera

Four rear cameras:

Main lens with 13 MP sensor

Auxiliary lens with 2 MP sensor

Micro USB, Bluetooth 4.2

3,000 maH battery

android 11

Dimensions: 165 x 76.5 x 9 mm

Weight: 185g

