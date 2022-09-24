HomeTech NewsOffer alert: OPPO A77 for BRL 1,824

Offer alert: OPPO A77 for BRL 1,824

Offer alert: OPPO A77 for BRL 1,824
Launched in China in early August, the OPPO A77 has arrived to integrate the Asian brand’s portfolio of intermediate smartphones, bringing intermediate specifications, including a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1610 × 720 pixels) on its front. , 60 Hz refresh rate and a teardrop notch for the 8 MP camera.

On the back, the phone sports a dual array of sensors, the primary being a 50MP followed by a 2MP depth lens. Ahead, on the internal hardware we find the MediaTek Helio G35 platform — octa-core up to 2.3 GHz with 12 nm lithography — along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4 GB of RAM.

Other phone highlights include 4G LTE network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port. The energy demand is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 33W fast charging — according to OPPO, it is possible to complete a charge cycle (0 to 100%) in just 69 minutes.

Despite being launched in July by the Chinese manufacturer, the OPPO A77 4G landed in Europe costing BRL 2,499 on Amazon’s official website, however, it is currently possible to find it for BRL 1,824 at Casas Bahia in the variant with 4 GB of storage. RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage in blue or black colors.

This amount is for cash payment with the possibility of installments in up to 10 installments of R$ 182.40 without interest on the credit card of any issuer, while the customer has the possibility to split the purchase in up to 14 installments with the store’s own card. of R$ 130.29 also without interest.

As with other offers published by TechSmart, this one can also be subject to price changes by the stores listed.

Datasheet
  • 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
    • Display with notch and 60 Hz rate
  • MediaTek’s Helio G35 Platform
  • IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • 2 MP depth sensor
  • 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port
  • 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Android 12 under ColorOS 12.1 interface
  • Dimensions: 163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
  • Weight: 187 grams

Do you intend to take advantage of the offer to purchase the OPPO A77? Tell us, comment!

(Updated September 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm)

