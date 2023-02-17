Offer Alert: Nokia G11 Plus from R$ 1,136

A nokia launched the G11 Plus in Europe at the end of January as a basic model to fight in the disputed entry segment. The device arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,499, but it can now be found for a cheaper price.
The Nokia G11 Plus phone is being sold for BRL 1,136 in the e-commerce of the retail chain Carrefour in 1 installment on your credit card or bank slip. The device can also be purchased for BRL 1,195.96 in 9 installments of BRL 132.88 without interest.
The Nokia G11 Plus has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP front-facing camera. The rear set comes with two sensors: a 50 MP main and a 2 MP ultrawide.
The battery is 5,000mAh and the processor that equips the model is a Unisoc T606 aligned with 3 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, but with the option of expansion. The operating system is Android 12 and the cell phone has a 4G connection and Bluetooth 5.1.
- 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution
- Teardrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate
- Unisoc T606 Platform
- GPU ARM Mali-G57 MP1
- 3 GB of RAM memory
- 64GB or 128GB of storage with expansion slot
- 8 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 2 MP sensor
- 3.5 mm P2 input, Bluetooth 5.1 and biometric reader on the back
- 5,000 mAh battery
- android 12
- Weight: 192g
