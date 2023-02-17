5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsOffer Alert: Nokia G11 Plus from R$ 1,136

Offer Alert: Nokia G11 Plus from R$ 1,136

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer Alert: Nokia G11 Plus from R$ 1,136
1676592991 offer alert nokia g11 plus from r 1136.jpeg
- Advertisement -

A nokia launched the G11 Plus in Europe at the end of January as a basic model to fight in the disputed entry segment. The device arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,499, but it can now be found for a cheaper price.

The Nokia G11 Plus phone is being sold for BRL 1,136 in the e-commerce of the retail chain Carrefour in 1 installment on your credit card or bank slip. The device can also be purchased for BRL 1,195.96 in 9 installments of BRL 132.88 without interest.

about the device

- Advertisement -

The Nokia G11 Plus has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP front-facing camera. The rear set comes with two sensors: a 50 MP main and a 2 MP ultrawide.

The battery is 5,000mAh and the processor that equips the model is a Unisoc T606 aligned with 3 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, but with the option of expansion. The operating system is Android 12 and the cell phone has a 4G connection and Bluetooth 5.1.

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution
    • Teardrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate
  • Unisoc T606 Platform
  • GPU ARM Mali-G57 MP1
  • 3 GB of RAM memory
  • 64GB or 128GB of storage with expansion slot
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 3.5 mm P2 input, Bluetooth 5.1 and biometric reader on the back
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • android 12
  • Weight: 192g

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Don Lemon’s Commentary on Nikki Haley Is So Insane and Offensive, Not Even His Co-Hosts Can Handle It – RedState

What in the world is CNN doing by keeping Don Lemon around? The guy...
Tech News

Google relies on human employees to improve Bard chatbot responses

In a video ad Google posted on Twitter, its yet-to-be-launched AI chatboard Bard confidently...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.