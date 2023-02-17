Offer Alert: Nokia G11 Plus from R$ 1,136

A nokia launched the G11 Plus in Europe at the end of January as a basic model to fight in the disputed entry segment. The device arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,499, but it can now be found for a cheaper price.

The Nokia G11 Plus phone is being sold for BRL 1,136 in the e-commerce of the retail chain Carrefour in 1 installment on your credit card or bank slip. The device can also be purchased for BRL 1,195.96 in 9 installments of BRL 132.88 without interest.