Offer Alert: Nokia C2 2nd Edition from R$ 566

O Nokia C2 2nd Edition arrived with the proposal of being an entry model that meets the basic needs of not very demanding users. The device arrived in the country costing close to R$ 1,000, but it can now be found for a cheaper price. The cell phone Nokia C2 2nd Edition is on offer in the e-commerce of the retail chain Casas Bahia, leaving for BRL 566 in cash or in up to 10 installments of BRL 62.89 on an interest-free credit card. The version on sale has 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM.

about the device

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition has a 5.7-inch screen and features a metallic design. The device comes with options with 2 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of expandable internal storage. via microSD, with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. The battery of C2 2nd Edition it has 2,400 mAh capacity with 5W recharge via micro USB port. The main camera is 5 MP, the front camera is 2 MP and has support for facial recognition. The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0. With augmented reality you can see how a tattoo will look before doing it

Technical specifications

5.7″ SD screen (960 x 480 pixels)

Processor unspecified, quad-core @ 1.5 GHz, LTE Cat.4

2 GB of RAM memory

32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (maximum 256 GB)

5 MP rear camera

2 MP front camera

2,400mAh battery, 5W charging

WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio, FM radio, micro USB port

Colors: Dark Blue, Warm Gray

Dimensions: 153.95 x 75.9 x 9.55 mm

Weight: 180g

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!