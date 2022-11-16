Offer Alert: Motorola Razr 2019 from R$ 2,999

Motorola’s foldable cell phone that inaugurated the resumption of this type of device in the global market, the Razr 2019 became available in Europe in February of the year that bears the name of the device. He arrived in the country for the suggested price of R$ 8,999. Now, it can be found at a much lower cost in national retailers. You can check out more details about the offer below.

Offer

The Motorola Razr 2019 can be purchased for BRL 2,999 at Submarino, with the option of paying in up to eight installments without interest, using your credit card. The sale is made directly through the store, without going through the marketplace system. - Advertisement - In addition, there is a promotion of 30% cashback on the account through the Ame Digital platform, which is equivalent to R$ 899.70. Proportionally, the cash-back discount makes the price of the smartphone come out at R$ 2,099.30.

highlights

The device stands out for the presence of the flexible 6.2-inch OLED-type screen. In addition, there is a second 2.7-inch display on the outside, to display some information while the cell phone is closed. In the main internal configurations, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 mobile platform, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The set of cameras consists of a 16 MP main sensor – capable of recording in 4K – and a 5 MP selfie sensor.

Technical specifications

Internal 6.2-inch pOLED screen (2142x876p) Display with notch for internal camera and 21:9 aspect ratio

External 2.7-inch gOLED display (800x600p)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Platform

Eight-core chipset running up to 2.2GHz

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB for internal storage (non-expandable)

16 MP external camera with IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture and Night Vision mode

5 MP internal camera

2510 mAh battery

USB-C Connector

eSIM carrier chip

Android 9 Pie with guaranteed upgrade to Android 10

Biometric reader for fingerprints in the frontal region