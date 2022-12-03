Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G62 5G from R$ 1,349

Launched in July 2022 for R$ 1,999, the Motorola Moto G62 is now much more accessible for anyone who has an eye on this cell phone, which is a cheaper option and compatible with 5G, which still offers differentials such as a Full HD 120Hz screen, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, triple camera with 50 MP main sensor and 5,000 mAh battery.
Thanks to TechSmart’s offer radar, now it is possible to find the device for R$ 1,349 in cash payments or R$ 1,499 in up to 10 interest-free installments, available in green and graphite colors at Casas Bahia, in the version that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The purchase can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.
- Motorola Moto G62 5G – Green
- Motorola Moto G62 5G – Graphite
The model is basically a Moto G52 with minor modifications, where you give up the AMOLED screen to have a lower screen and support for new generation networks. The G62’s screen is 6.5 inches with a good level of brightness and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The IPS panel used by Motorola, according to TechSmart’s review, is not impressive in color reproduction, but has just the right contrast. The sound part compensates with good volume and balance between bass, mids and treble.
The battery lasts a long time and can deliver autonomy for more than a day. The 20W charger is not very helpful and takes more than 2 hours to fully recharge the battery. Even a quick recharge is time consuming and does not exceed 15% with 15 minutes in the outlet.
- 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Processor
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity
- 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging
- Android 12 running under the One UI interface
- Dimensions: 17.10 x 8.60x 5.20 cm
The Motorola Moto G62 is available at Extra for BRL 1,349🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is Good🇧🇷 There are 9 best models. To see the other 18 offers click here.