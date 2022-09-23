Offer alert: Motorola Moto G60S from R$ 1,333

Introduced in 2022 as an intermediate option with interesting advances for Europeian users, the Moto G60s officially arrived in the country for 2,499, but currently, it is already found for more interesting values ​​and today, it reaches its best historical price. The , which is being made at Magazine Luiza today, allows the acquisition of it in the blue option for R$ 1,333 in cash or R$1,569 for payments in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards, as can be seen in our price research table below.

The mid-range device delivers a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with 120Hz and FHD+ resolution — good news for those who like to play games on their cell phones. Furthermore, the Moto G60S works with MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. - Advertisement - In terms of battery, the Moto G60S has a 5,000mAh capacity with 50W fast charging. According to Motorola, the Turbo Power charger provides 12 hours of battery life with just 12 minutes on the wall, something that we have yet to prove in our tests. The camera system includes a 16 MP front sensor with a 74º f/2.2 angle that can record videos in FullHD at 60FPS. On the back, we have 4 sensors: a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7, a 118º ultra-wide sensor with 8MP, a 5MP macro sensor and finally a 2MP depth detection sensor. The digital zoom of this set is up to 8x. GOG celebrates its anniversary with numerous discounts

Technical specifications

alert-Motorola-Moto-G60S-from-R-1333.jpeg" width="660">

Screen: 6.8 inch 120Hz IPS LCD with FullHD+ resolution

Platform: MediaTek Helio G95

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128GB expandable via MicroSD up to 1TB

Front camera: 16 MP

Quad main camera: 64 MP primary sensor 8MP ultra-wide secondary sensor 5MP macro sensor 2MP depth sensor

Sensors: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G, dual-band WiFi, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, fingerprint sensor, and P2 headphone jack.

Battery: 5000mAh with 50W TurboPower charging via USB-C

System: Android 11