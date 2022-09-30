Offer alert: Motorola Moto G52 from R$ 1,120

THE brought the Moto G52 for the Europe last May and the intermediate model arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 at the brand’s official store. However, anyone interested in this item can get it for a much lower price compared to when it was released.

the intermediary of Motorola has a special condition on the Compra Certa website for those who want to buy it. over there, the Motorola Moto G52 is coming out for R$ 1,120 in cash Available in white only. This value is also maintained in case the user wants to split the purchase of the item in up to 12 installments on the card.

It is worth remembering that shipping is a detail that can also change the final value of the purchase, so be aware of this.