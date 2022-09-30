Offer alert: Motorola Moto G52 from R$ 1,120

THE motorola brought the Moto G52 for the Europe last May and the intermediate model arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 at the brand’s official store. However, anyone interested in this item can get it for a much lower price compared to when it was released.
the intermediary of Motorola has a special condition on the Compra Certa website for those who want to buy it. over there, the Motorola Moto G52 is coming out for R$ 1,120 in cash Available in white only. This value is also maintained in case the user wants to split the purchase of the item in up to 12 installments on the card.
It is worth remembering that shipping is a detail that can also change the final value of the purchase, so be aware of this.
The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400) with 90 Hz refresh rate support. There is a center hole for the 16 MP front camera. Yours battery is 5,000mAh with 30W charging.
The platform is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G with Adreno 610 GPU, which work together with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device also comes with IP52 certification and Bluetooth 5.1.
As for the rear photographic set, the Motorola Moto G52 delivers a main camera with a 50 MP sensor, as well as a secondary wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.
- 6.6-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 90 Hz rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
- Adreno 610 GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, P2 port, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, IP52 certification and Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- Android 12 with MyUX
The Motorola Moto G52 is available at Extra for BRL 1,134. The cost-benefit is medium. There are 16 better models. To see the other 108 offers click here.