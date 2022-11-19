Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G42 from R$ 1,169

If you had your eye on the Moto G42 when it arrived in Europe, costing between R$1,699 and R$1,999, in June this year, now you have the opportunity to get this Motorola intermediary for much less. The cell phone available in several stores, such as Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio and Extra, costing BRL 1,169 for the variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage🇧🇷
The model is available in blue and pink.
- 6.4-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 60 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera (f/2.2)
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)
- Macro lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.4)
- 4G connection, Dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi and side fingerprint reader
- 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 160.4 x 73.5 x 8mm
- Weight: 175 grams
