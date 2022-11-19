Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G42 from R$ 1,169

If you had your eye on the Moto G42 when it arrived in Europe, costing between R$1,699 and R$1,999, in June this year, now you have the opportunity to get this Motorola intermediary for much less. The cell phone available in several stores, such as Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio and Extra, costing BRL 1,169 for the variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage🇧🇷

The model is available in blue and pink.