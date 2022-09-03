Offer alert: Motorola Moto G41 from R$ 1,079

Just over a month ago the motorola Moto G41 arrived in Europe. The manufacturer bet on the MediaTek Helio G85 platform for the mid-range model, which reached our market with an initial suggested price of R$2,199.
However, it is now possible find it for a more friendly price, in this case, R$ 1,079 in cash at Carrefour retail chains. For payments with credit cards, the value goes up a little more and is up to 10x of R$ 119.90 (R$ 1,199), with the offer only available for the device in blue.
As for the technical details, the model delivers a chipset MediaTek Helio G85 combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The screen is a 6.4-inch AMOLED with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
already the battery has 5000 mAh with 30W charging. The camera sector consists of a 13 MP f/2.2 front sensor and three rear lenses: the main one with 48 MP f/1.7, an ultra wide-angle 8 MP f/2.2 and a 2 MP macro f/2. 2.4.
- 6.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G85 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD
- 13 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main sensor with 48 MP sensor
- Wide-angle sensor with 8 MP sensor
- Macro sensor with 2 MP sensor
- 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, P2, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection
- 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging
- System: Android 11
The Motorola Moto G41 is available from Carrefour for BRL 1,079 and on Amazon for BRL 1,379.