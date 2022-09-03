Offer alert: Motorola Moto G41 from R$ 1,079

Just over a month ago the Moto G41 arrived in Europe. The manufacturer bet on the MediaTek Helio G85 platform for the mid-range model, which reached our market with an initial suggested price of R$2,199.

However, it is now possible find it for a more friendly price, in this case, R$ 1,079 in cash at Carrefour retail chains. For payments with credit cards, the value goes up a little more and is up to 10x of R$ 119.90 (R$ 1,199), with the only available for the device in blue.