Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G32 from R$ 1,056

The Motorola Moto G32 was launched in Europe in August for the official price of R$ 1,599.00, but now it is possible to save when buying it with the TechSmart offer alert. This time, the cell phone is available for R$ 1,056 at the Fast Shop store with payment via Pix available in red, black or rosé.
For those who wish to pay in installments or pay cash on credit cards, the amount charged becomes R$ 1,229 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 8 installments of R$ 153.63 without interest.
Speaking of specs, the Moto G32 highlights its 5,000mAh battery with 30W charge and a 6.5-inch Full HD 90Hz IPS LCD screen. The processor that manages all this is the Snapdragon 680 combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card.
The set of cameras includes a 16 MP front sensor and three rear sensors, the main one being 50 MP, a secondary 8 MP wide angle and even a 2 MP for macros.
In the connectivity sector there is support for 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, P2 port for headphones and stereo speakers to complete the multimedia set.
- 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle and depth sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- USB-C, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo speakers
- 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49 millimeters
- Weight: 184 grams
The Motorola Moto G32 is available at FastShop for BRL 1,056 and on Amazon for BRL 1,169. The cost-benefit is amazing and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 12 offers click here.