Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G32 from R$ 1,056

The Motorola Moto G32 was launched in Europe in August for the official price of R$ 1,599.00, but now it is possible to save when buying it with the TechSmart offer alert. This time, the cell phone is available for R$ 1,056 at the Fast Shop store with payment via Pix available in red, black or rosé.

For those who wish to pay in installments or pay cash on credit cards, the amount charged becomes R$ 1,229 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 8 installments of R$ 153.63 without interest.