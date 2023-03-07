Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G22 from R$ 939

O Motorola Moto G22 arrived in Europe from official form with the suggested price for our market of R$ 1,700. However, a few weeks later, it is already possible to find the brand’s new intermediary for a more inviting price.

At the opportunity, the Moto G22 is on offer at Extra for price of R$ 939.06 in cash or R$ 999 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards, available in green or blue.