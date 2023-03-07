Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G22 from R$ 939

O Motorola Moto G22 arrived in Europe from official form with the suggested price for our market of R$ 1,700. However, a few weeks later, it is already possible to find the brand’s new intermediary for a more inviting price.
At the opportunity, the Moto G22 is on offer at Extra for price of R$ 939.06 in cash or R$ 999 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards, available in green or blue.
- Motorola Moto G22 – green
- Motorola Moto G22 – blue
As for the hardware, the Moto G22 comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, which works together with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
The device sports four rear cameras, the main sensor with 50 MP resolution followed by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and 118º field of view, macroscopic lens and a depth sensor, both with 2 MP.
The energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery compatible with 20W fast charging (the charger is included in the kit) and, according to Motorola, the cell phone offers autonomy for up to 37.8 hours away from the socket.
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G37 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera (f/2.45)
- Four rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)
- 4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, mono audio and side fingerprint reader
- 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm
- Weight: 185 grams