Offer alert: Motorola Moto E32 from R$ 931

The Moto E32 is motorola’s latest bet on the basic cellphone market in Europe. The model brings evolutions that attract users due to its competitive price and basic hardware that delivers the essential performance for browsing the web, in addition to a fluid screen with good use of the area to watch movies and series.

Launched in May with a suggested price of R$1,499, the cell phone is now available in Europeian retail at much more affordable prices. You can buy the Moto E32 (Rosê) at Shoptime with a 12% discount for only R$ 931. The offer is valid only for cash payments by credit card, boleto, Ame or Pix.

It is worth remembering that the Moto E32 is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels), but without giving up the 90Hz refresh rate and the discreet hole to house its 8 MP front camera. With this, it is possible to consume videos without a large clipping on the display and with excellent fluidity.

At the rear, there is a triple camera array represented by the 16MP main sensor, as well as a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moto E32 is powered by UNISOC T606, a chipset that works with two 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 cores and six 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores, in addition to the Mali-G57 GPU. The model is sold in the national market with only one memory configuration: 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a Micro SD card.

We teach you how to create a shortcut in iOS to write in WhatsApp without saving the number

To keep the lights on, there’s a 5,000mAh battery with 18-watt charging support. Other specs include its 4G connectivity on Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, P2-standard headphone jack and Android 11.

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • UNISOC T606 Platform
  • ARM Mali-G57 GPU
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with Micro SD card
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 16 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G Dual SIM connection, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port and USB-C
  • 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
  • Android 11 with MyUx

The Motorola Moto E32 is available at Submarino for BRL 931. The cost-benefit is Good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 94 offers click here.

(Updated September 22, 2022 at 6:04 pm)

