Offer alert: Motorola Edge from R$ 1,799

Announced in Europe at the beginning of July this year, the Edge gained prominence for being the first 5G-compatible cell phone to land in the country, to be used with DSS technology – while the dedicated frequencies are not auctioned. In addition to the fast connection, the premium intermediate brand belonging to Lenovo also promises performance, large curved screen and battery to stay away from the socket for a long time.

The smartphone reached the national market for the suggested price of R$ 5,499. Now, it has a reduction in its original value. It can be found at Casas Bahia at a cost of R$1,799, in the red (Midnight Red) or black (Solar Black) version for cash payments. - Advertisement - For those who wish to pay in installments, the amount becomes R$ 1,999 and can be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

highlights

alert-Motorola-Edge-from-R-1799.jpeg" width="660">

One of the highlights of the device’s look is its screen without notch and curved to the side, which grants greater frontal use and a “distraction-free” experience. In addition, it has a biometric reader under the screen. Its 4,500 mAh battery promises a lot of autonomy, and the camera has options for high resolution, ultra-wide-angle, macro or telephoto. - Advertisement - But the main feature is the presence of fifth generation mobile network support. In tests carried out by TechSmart, the download speed connected to the 5G DSS exceeded 400 Mbps.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Edge display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 765 processor

Adreno 620 GPU

4GB or 6GB RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD

25 MP front camera (f/2.0)

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 16 MP ultra-wide/macro sensor (f/2.2 and 117º angle) 8 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4 and 2x optical zoom) ToF sensor

4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Support 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Stereo Audio, P2 Port, NFC, Dual SIM Hybrid

android 10

Dimensions: 161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm

Weight: 188g