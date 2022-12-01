Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra from R$ 5,399

THE Motorola launched the Edge 30 Ultra in Europe in beginning of last september as one of its premium cell phones in the National market. At the time, the model arrived here with the official price of R$ 6,999. However, it is already possible to find it for a lower value.
This Wednesday (30), the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can be purchased for R$ 5,399 in cash on Pix in its version with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM memory. Color options are white and blackbut run the promotion is for a limited time.
O Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is equipped with apQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, which works together with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to having a battery 4,610 mAh with 125W fast charging.
The screen is a 6.7-inch OLED with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and FHD + resolution. The triple rear camera comprises a 200 MP main sensor, another 50 MP ultrawide/macro sensor and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. The front one is 60 MP.
- 6.7 inch OLED screen
- 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- 12 GB of RAM memory
- 256GB of internal storage
- 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support
- Biometric reader under the screen
- 60 MP front camera
- Triple rear camera:
- 200 MP main sensor
- 50 MP ultrawide/macro sensor
- 12 MP telephoto sensor
- 4,610 mAh battery
- 125W fast charging
- Android 12 as operating system, under My UX interface
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available on Amazon for BRL 5,399🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 14 offers click here.