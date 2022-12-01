Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra from R$ 5,399

THE Motorola launched the Edge 30 Ultra in Europe in beginning of last september as one of its premium cell phones in the National market. At the time, the model arrived here with the official price of R$ 6,999. However, it is already possible to find it for a lower value.

This Wednesday (30), the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can be purchased for R$ 5,399 in cash on Pix in its version with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM memory. Color options are white and blackbut run the promotion is for a limited time.