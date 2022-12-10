Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra from R$ 5,115

THE Motorola launched the Edge 30 Ultra in Europe in beginning of last september as one of its premium cell phones in the National market. At the time, the model arrived here with the official price of R$ 6,999. However, it is already possible to find it for a lower value.

This Friday (09), the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can be purchased for BRL 5,399 in cash in its white version with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM or BRL 5,813 in up to 8 interest-free installments at American.