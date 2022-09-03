Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Pro from R$ 3,599

Launched in Europe in February this year, the new Edge 30 Pro brought to the local audience the most powerful features in the manufacturer’s catalog. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen that has FHD+ resolution and support for content with a rate of 144 Hz.

In addition, we also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 5G connection, 60 MP front camera and three more rear sensors. The main lens is 50 MP, the ultrawide is also 50 MP and there is a depth lens with an additional 2 MP.

The Edge 30 Pro still usually draws attention for its 4,800 mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging, while Android 12 is also available as the operating system.