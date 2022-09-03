Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Pro from R$ 3,599

Launched in Europe in February this year, the new motorola Edge 30 Pro brought to the local audience the most powerful features in the manufacturer’s catalog. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen that has FHD+ resolution and support for content with a rate of 144 Hz.
In addition, we also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 5G connection, 60 MP front camera and three more rear sensors. The main lens is 50 MP, the ultrawide is also 50 MP and there is a depth lens with an additional 2 MP.
The Edge 30 Pro still usually draws attention for its 4,800 mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging, while Android 12 is also available as the operating system.
Despite having a great set, the official launch price of the Edge 30 Pro scared a lot of people, since it arrived in Europe for R$ 6,499.
However, it is now possible to find the Edge 30 Pro for R$ 3,599 in cash at Motorola’s official store. The consumer can even pay in installments, but the value ends up rising to R$ 3,999.
The available device has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and it is possible to choose the colors white or blue.
- 6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with notch in hole, Gorilla Glass 3 and 144 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform
- 12 GB of RAM
- 256 GB of internal storage
- 60 MP front camera
- Rear camera:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor
- 2 MP depth lens
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode
- 4,800mAh battery with 68W charging
- Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 3,599. To see the other 11 offers click here.