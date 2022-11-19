Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Neo for R$ 2,799

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo was launched in September this year as the most affordable option in the company’s new flagship lineup, arriving with balanced specifications, modern design and a focus on cost-effectiveness. The phone sports a 6.3-inch OLED screen on its front with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. In conjunction with this, the display also displays a hole at the top that houses the selfie camera with a resolution of 32 MP, while on the back there are two sensors, the primary being 64 MP and the secondary 13 MP, acting both as an ultrawide lens, as macro and depth.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the device comes equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset — up to 2.2 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — together with Adreno 619 graphics card (GPU) and 8 GB of RAM memory for background processes, as well as 256 GB of internal storage for photos, videos and files. - Advertisement - Despite being a mid-range phone, the Edge 30 Neo supports 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and brings NFC for proximity payments using the Google Pay platform. Ahead, it is worth noting the presence of a battery with 4,020 mAh capacity with 68W fast charging. Other highlights include the Android 12 operating system under the My UX interface and a fingerprint reader under the display, just like on the more expensive variants.

Offer

Announced in the Europeian market costing from BRL 3,499, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo has suffered a high depreciation in recent months and can be found for BRL 2,799 for the 8 GB/256 GB version and Very Peri color🇧🇷 This promotion is available on Amazon Europe for payment in cash or in up to 10 installments of R$ 279.90 without interest on your credit card. As in other offers published by the AllCellularthis price may also be changed by the listed stores. See the promotion:

Technical specifications

6.3 inch OLED screen 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

256GB of internal storage

5G support

Biometric reader under the screen

32 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 64 MP main sensor 13 MP ultrawide/macro/depth sensor

4,020 mAh battery 68W fast charging

Android 12 as operating system, under My UX interface

Dimensions: 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75mm

Weight: 155g