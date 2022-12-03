Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion from R$ 3,189

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was launched in September with powerful specifications and an official price of R$ 4,999, but it is already possible to save money when buying this cell phone. The promotion this time comes from Carrefour, where the smartphone is being sold for R$ 3,189 in cash or even 10x R$ 354.33, being offered both the gold and black versions.

Speaking of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion data sheet, we find a 6.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution at 144Hz, which makes a great combination with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and 8 GB of RAM, making the cell phone a good option for those who like to play games or want a top-of-the-line user experience.

Specifications also include a 4,400 mAh battery with a 68W charger that, according to Motorola, provides a full day of use with just 13 minutes of plugging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion still has 5G support, a biometric reader under the screen, a 32-megapixel front camera and a rear set with a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide secondary sensor and a depth sensor for portraits. Storage is 256GB, more than enough for most users.