Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion from R$ 3,189

By Abraham
Offer Alert: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion from R$ 3,189
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was launched in September with powerful specifications and an official price of R$ 4,999, but it is already possible to save money when buying this cell phone. The promotion this time comes from Carrefour, where the smartphone is being sold for R$ 3,189 in cash or even 10x R$ 354.33, being offered both the gold and black versions.

Speaking of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion data sheet, we find a 6.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution at 144Hz, which makes a great combination with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and 8 GB of RAM, making the cell phone a good option for those who like to play games or want a top-of-the-line user experience.

Specifications also include a 4,400 mAh battery with a 68W charger that, according to Motorola, provides a full day of use with just 13 minutes of plugging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion still has 5G support, a biometric reader under the screen, a 32-megapixel front camera and a rear set with a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide secondary sensor and a depth sensor for portraits. Storage is 256GB, more than enough for most users.

Technical specifications
  • 6.6 inch OLED screen
    • 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • 5G support
  • Biometric reader under the screen
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Triple rear camera:
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • 13 MP ultrawide/macro sensor
    • depth sensor
  • 4,400 mAh battery
    • 68W fast charging
  • Android 12 as operating system, under My UX interface
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is available from Carrefour for BRL 3,189 and in Americanas by BRL 3,543🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is Good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 35 offers click here.

(updated Dec 02, 2022, 7:14 PM)
