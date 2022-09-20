Offer alert: Motorola Edge 20 Pro from R$ 2,849

Announced in August by with an official price of R$ 4,999, the Edge 20 Pro is the company’s bet for the high-end handset segment during the second half of 2021, being launched with an advanced technical sheet that should meet most of users, standing out for having a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution and that updates at the frequency of 144 Hz.

Despite being a highlight, the display is not the only strong point of this cell phone, which is impressive for having the Qualcomm platform and being equipped with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a SoC that, although not the most powerful of the company, is capable of providing a above average performance, since in this model it works together with the Adreno 650 GPU and 12 GB of RAM.