Offer alert: Motorola Edge 20 Pro from R$ 2,849

Announced in August by motorola with an official price of R$ 4,999, the Edge 20 Pro is the company’s bet for the high-end handset segment during the second half of 2021, being launched with an advanced technical sheet that should meet most of users, standing out for having a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution and that updates at the frequency of 144 Hz.
Despite being a highlight, the display is not the only strong point of this cell phone, which is impressive for having the Qualcomm platform and being equipped with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a SoC that, although not the most powerful of the company, is capable of providing a above average performance, since in this model it works together with the Adreno 650 GPU and 12 GB of RAM.
The brand’s flagship can be found today for BRL 2,849 in cash or BRL 2,999 payable in up to 10 interest-free installmentswhich is the lowest historical price for the device since its launch and is only available at Magazine Luiza for the device in blue.
- 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 870 Platform
- 12GB RAM (LPDDR5)
- 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor
- Wide-angle/macro lens with 16 MP sensor
- Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom, OIS)
- 5G connection, fingerprint sensor on the side, Ready For mode and dual-SIM
- 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- Android 11
- Dimensions: 163 x 76 x 7.99 mm
- Weight: 185g
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at Extra for BRL 2,849. The cost-benefit is medium and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 27 offers click here.