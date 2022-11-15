Offer alert: Motorola Edge 20 Lite from R$ 1,439

Motorola announced the new members of the Edge 20 line in mid-July this year. The series, consisting of three smartphone models, seeks to please all audiences. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is specifically aimed at consumers on a tighter budget, while the Edge 20 and 20 Pro variants bring balanced specs and premium design.
The Edge 20 Lite arrived in Europe costing around BRL 3,000, but can now be found at Americanas for BRL 1,439 in cash payments or BRL 1,599 in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards through Ame.
In addition, those who pay in installments can get a 10% cashback if they opt for the Graphite version (R$159.90) or 15% for the green option (R$239.85).
The device has an all-plastic finish, 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. It is a 5G model with highs and lows, highlighting its great battery life.
Motorola Edge 20 Lite is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U platform, which works in combination with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device has 128 GB of internal storage, 32 MP front camera and 108 MP rear main sensor, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery.
Check out all the specs below:
- 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 800U Platform
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle/macro lens
- Depth lens with 2 MP
- 5G connection, fingerprint reader on the side, Dual-SIM and Ready For Mode
- 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging
- Android 11
- Dimensions: 165.89 x 75.95 x 8.25 mm
- Weight: 185g
The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is available at Americanas for BRL 1,439🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 42 offers click here.