Offer alert: Motorola Edge 20 Lite from R$ 1,439

Motorola announced the new members of the Edge 20 line in mid-July this year. The series, consisting of three smartphone models, seeks to please all audiences. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is specifically aimed at consumers on a tighter budget, while the Edge 20 and 20 Pro variants bring balanced specs and premium design.

The Edge 20 Lite arrived in Europe costing around BRL 3,000, but can now be found at Americanas for BRL 1,439 in cash payments or BRL 1,599 in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards through Ame.

In addition, those who pay in installments can get a 10% cashback if they opt for the Graphite version (R$159.90) or 15% for the green option (R$239.85).