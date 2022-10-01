Offer Alert: iPhone 13 Mini for R$ 3,885

Apple started selling the iphone 13 in Europe exactly two months ago with suggested prices starting at R$6,599 for the iPhone 13 mini, the most “basic” model that has already been analyzed by TechSmart. The new generation of big tech brought advances in several aspects that include the screen, chipset and especially in battery.
Among performance improvements with the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset and the renowned 5.42-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and 60 Hz refresh rate, it is also possible to highlight the photographic set of the iPhone 13 mini, whose cameras are not at a disadvantage. compared to his older brother.
alert-iPhone-13-Mini-for-R-3885.jpeg" width="660">
The iPhone 13 mini is a compact version of Apple’s flagship release, and just like its size, its price is lower. Currently, you can find it for R$ 3,885 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments without interest on credit cards, with the midnight version available on Amazon.
- 5.42-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- Apple A15 Bionic Platform
- 4 core GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
- 12 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 12 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Dual SIM (with eSIM), IP68 certification and Lightning input
- 2438mAh battery with 18W charging
- iOS 15
- Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm
- Weight: 141 grams
The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,649. The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 180 offers click here.