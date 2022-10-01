Offer Alert: iPhone 13 Mini for R$ 3,885

Apple started selling the 13 in Europe exactly two months ago with suggested prices starting at R$6,599 for the iPhone 13 mini, the most “basic” model that has already been analyzed by TechSmart. The new generation of big tech brought advances in several aspects that include the screen, chipset and especially in battery.

Among performance improvements with the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset and the renowned 5.42-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and 60 Hz refresh rate, it is also possible to highlight the photographic set of the iPhone 13 mini, whose cameras are not at a disadvantage. compared to his older brother.