Offer Alert: Infinix Note 12 Pro from R$ 1,763

O Infinix Note 12 Pro was launched on the international market in mid-2022 and arrived with the promise of being a more cost-effective intermediate device. The device can already be found in the Europeian market for a more affordable price.
The smartphone is available for sale on the Fast Shop e-commerce in graphite and costs R$1,763 for payments made with Pix or for R$ 1,847.12 in 1 installment on the credit card, in addition to the option to be paid in up to 8 installments of BRL 262.38, totaling BRL 2,099.
The cell phone is equipped with the Mediatek Helio G99 platform, which works together with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The screen is a 6.7-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution (2400×1080).
The optical set is formed by the main sensor of 108 MP, accompanied by a macro of 2 MP another of depth of 2 MP. The front camera is 16 MP. The Infinix Note 12 Pro battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 33W charging.
- 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Platform Mediatek Helio G99
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 256 GB of storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Triple rear camera:
- 108 MP main sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 2 MP depth sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 33W fast charging
How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!